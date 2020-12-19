Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $411.15

Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $411.15 and traded as high as $465.00. Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) shares last traded at $465.00, with a volume of 4,533 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £353.77 million and a PE ratio of 16.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 435.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 411.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86.

In other news, insider Rohinton (Ron) Mobed acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £55,200 ($72,119.15).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

