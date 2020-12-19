Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) (LON:NTQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.82

Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) (LON:NTQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.82 and traded as high as $15.10. Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 26,216 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.83. The firm has a market cap of £11.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

In related news, insider Andrew Law bought 446,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £53,556.84 ($69,972.35).

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

