Uptrennd Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Uptrennd token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and IDEX. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $13,834.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uptrennd Token Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,550,081 tokens. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

