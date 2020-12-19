Paxos Standard 24 Hour Volume Hits $80.13 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx and ABCC. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $244.98 million and $80.13 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000169 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, HitBTC, KuCoin, Bitfinex, Iquant, CoinExchange, Bitrue, Gate.io, MXC, Kyber Network, Coinsuper, Bittrex, ZB.COM, P2PB2B, Coinbit, BCEX, BitMart, DigiFinex, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, Bit-Z, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, OKEx, WazirX, FCoin, CoinEx, DDEX, Coinall, BitMax, OKCoin, TOKOK, BW.com, ABCC, Binance, Crex24, CoinBene, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

