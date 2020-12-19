Thore Cash (TCH) Trading 40.9% Higher This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $21,130.81 and $25,729.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.53 or 0.00493121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000271 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

