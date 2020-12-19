Swapcoinz 1-Day Volume Hits $208,805.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One Swapcoinz token can now be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $700,483.62 and $208,805.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00022808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00140735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.00742832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00176086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00368081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00076369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00118234 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 tokens. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Token Trading

Swapcoinz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

