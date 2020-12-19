Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post $88.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $90.50 million. Luxfer posted sales of $99.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $372.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.70 million to $374.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $399.67 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $410.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.44. 356,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,526. The stock has a market cap of $454.11 million, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 351.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 155,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Luxfer by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 56,915 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 489,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

