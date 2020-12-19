Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report $88.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.50 million. Luxfer posted sales of $99.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $372.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $368.70 million to $374.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $399.67 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $410.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million.

Several research firms recently commented on LXFR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

LXFR stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $454.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Luxfer by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Luxfer by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Luxfer by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

