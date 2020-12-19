Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

F traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,764,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,763,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

