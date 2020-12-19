Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) PT at $43.89

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NYSE:HIW traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.12. 2,201,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,019. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

