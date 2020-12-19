Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from $14.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Just Energy Group by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,008,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Just Energy Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 924,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,986. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $222.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.41. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $61.05.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $487.56 million during the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

