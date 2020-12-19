Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.53

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $2.66. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 179,352 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 405,866 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $664,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

