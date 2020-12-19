Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.24. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 140,708 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Dawson Geophysical worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

