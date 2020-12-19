Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.59

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $9.10. Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 533,129 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGX shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.00.

Get Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$565.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.56.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.54 million. Analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.