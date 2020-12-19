Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.24. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 140,708 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.03.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%.
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
