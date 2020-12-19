VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.18

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.63. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 293,817 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.55.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
