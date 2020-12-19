VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.18

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.63. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 293,817 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.55.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 232.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 273,485 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth $46,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 257,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 61,161 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

