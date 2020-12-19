Everipedia Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, DragonEX, Bancor Network and Bitfinex. Everipedia has a market cap of $25.39 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,015,535,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,537,069,457 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Upbit, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

