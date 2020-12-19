AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 0% against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $107,023.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, BCEX, Allcoin and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00057595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00387068 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00026074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $571.91 or 0.02379133 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AIDOC is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BCEX, Allcoin, CoinBene, Huobi, Bit-Z, Bibox, OKEx and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

