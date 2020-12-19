Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,576. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 64,829 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,465 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

