AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NYSE:ACM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. 3,267,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AECOM by 2,034.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AECOM by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

