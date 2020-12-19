Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE WOR traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $49.11. 1,178,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,908. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Worthington Industries news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $627,724.43. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,743 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 110.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

