Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Trading 148.8% Higher

Shares of Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) traded up 148.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.10. 37,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 9,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05.

About Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Modern Cinema Group, Inc, a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation.

