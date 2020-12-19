Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Trading Down 4.2%

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 6,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 4,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited operates an Internet healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

