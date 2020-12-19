Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Trading Up 2.8%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 14,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 31,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64.

About Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, intends to cultivate and process industrial hemp for extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings Inc was founded in 2008 and is based in Poway, California.

