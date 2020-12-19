Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Shares Up 7.1%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.75. 52,420 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 36,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

AZMTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. The company is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

