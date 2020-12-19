YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0058 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $781,328.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00022738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00140259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00737776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00175490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00366840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00075850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00118220 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.