COTI (COTI) Trading Up 31.4% This Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $35.39 million and $24.87 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COTI has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00022738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00140259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00737776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00175490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00366840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00075850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00118220 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COTIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.