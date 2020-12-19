$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Materion reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.70 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 391,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. Materion has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.