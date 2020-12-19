SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 335,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 52,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPTN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

