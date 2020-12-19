HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

HSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in HealthStream by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 65.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HealthStream by 202.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 10.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in HealthStream by 4.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. 421,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.19 million, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

