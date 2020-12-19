Zacks: Brokerages Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Power Integrations posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Power Integrations stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 766,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,736. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.63. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,357.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,930 shares of company stock worth $7,279,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

