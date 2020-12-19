Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAST shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 56,300 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $295,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,324 shares in the company, valued at $558,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 633,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,816. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

