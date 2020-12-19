extraDNA (XDNA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One extraDNA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $114,047.03 and approximately $93,696.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,008.58 or 1.00500524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022386 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00463945 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.17 or 0.00666292 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00140193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

Buying and Selling extraDNA

extraDNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

