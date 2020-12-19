UniLend (UFT) Reaches One Day Volume of $878,704.00

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, UniLend has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One UniLend token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002869 BTC on major exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and $878,704.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00058094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00386995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.04 or 0.02386189 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

