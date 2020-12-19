InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.35. 520,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.