BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) (LON:BCI) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) (LON:BCI) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.72). 161,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 71,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289 ($3.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 275.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £308.10 million and a P/E ratio of 18.62.

Get BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L)’s previous dividend of $2.55. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.