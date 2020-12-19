BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (HGU.TO) (TSE:HGU) Trading Up 5.9%

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (HGU.TO) (TSE:HGU)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.48 and last traded at C$23.90. Approximately 573,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 621,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.83.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (HGU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (HGU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.