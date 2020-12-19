First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.89. Approximately 7,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 1,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.