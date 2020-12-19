FNB Protocol Market Cap Reaches $14.13 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $14.13 million and $162,472.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00140136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00746939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00175133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00367042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00076044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00118120 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.