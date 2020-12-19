DABANKING (DAB) Market Cap Hits $69,646.92

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, DABANKING has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. DABANKING has a total market cap of $69,646.92 and approximately $890.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DABANKING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00140136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00746939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00175133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00367042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00076044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00118120 BTC.

DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 tokens. The official message board for DABANKING is medium.com/@dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official website is dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io

DABANKING can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DABANKING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DABANKING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DABANKING using one of the exchanges listed above.

