TENT (TENT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $240,054.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TENT has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00140136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00746939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00175133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00367042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00076044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00118120 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 31,069,640 coins and its circulating supply is 30,992,548 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

