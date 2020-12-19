TENT Price Reaches $0.0506 on Top Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. TENT has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $240,054.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00140136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00746939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00175133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00367042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00076044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00118120 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 31,069,640 coins and its circulating supply is 30,992,548 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TENTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.