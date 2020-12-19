Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.71.
A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.
In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,344 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $172,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,295. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
VRNT traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. 1,169,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,240. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.
