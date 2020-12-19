Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNT. Wedbush upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,765.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $172,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,716 shares of company stock worth $1,576,295. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,115,000 after buying an additional 386,879 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,672 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after acquiring an additional 137,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $63.37. 1,169,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 264.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. Verint Systems has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $63.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.