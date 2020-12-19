WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.79. 991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 250.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter.

