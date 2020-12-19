Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $40.64. Approximately 2,647,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,759,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 530.4% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 63,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter.

