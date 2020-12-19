Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $48.35. 2,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04.

