iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $72.02. Approximately 14,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 34,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.42.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.65% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.