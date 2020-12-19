Procyon (OTCMKTS:PCYN) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN)’s share price was up 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

Procyon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCYN)

Procyon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets proprietary medical products for use in the treatment of pressure ulcers, stasis ulcers, wounds, dermatitis, inflammation, and other skin problems primarily in the United States. The company offers advanced skin and wound care products, including the hydrogel wound dressing products, post op surgical kits, saline wound washes, care lotions, and barrier lotions to promote healing in wound and problematic skin conditions under the AMERIGEL brand name.

