Apex Global Brands (OTCMKTS:APEX) & J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Financial Comparison

Apex Global Brands (OTCMKTS:APEX) and J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Apex Global Brands has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.Jill has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Apex Global Brands and J.Jill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apex Global Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A J.Jill 0 1 0 0 2.00

J.Jill has a consensus target price of $3.20, indicating a potential downside of 24.35%. Given J.Jill’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe J.Jill is more favorable than Apex Global Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Apex Global Brands and J.Jill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apex Global Brands -57.35% -48.70% -2.31% J.Jill -32.10% -495.33% -9.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apex Global Brands and J.Jill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apex Global Brands $21.04 million 0.08 -$11.50 million N/A N/A J.Jill $691.34 million 0.06 -$128.57 million $0.30 14.10

Apex Global Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J.Jill.

Summary

Apex Global Brands beats J.Jill on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile

Apex Global Brands Inc., a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout. As of February 1, 2020, it had 42 continuing license agreements with retailers and manufacturers in approximately 144 countries. The company was formerly known as Cherokee Inc. and changed its name to Apex Global Brands Inc. in June 2019. Apex Global Brands Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs. As of June 15, 2020, it operated approximately 280 stores. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

